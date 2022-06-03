Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Takes $4.04 Million Position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAU)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,044,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advent Capital Management DE acquired a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth $404,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth $3,033,000. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth $2,174,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth $6,066,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth $575,000.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.11. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial services, technology, and other sectors of the economy.

