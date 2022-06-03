DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $66.86

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $66.86 and last traded at $66.86, with a volume of 153 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.93.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DCCPF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of DCC from GBX 7,000 ($88.56) to GBX 7,500 ($94.89) in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DCC from GBX 8,160 ($103.24) to GBX 7,855 ($99.38) in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of DCC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DCC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,150.33.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.43 and its 200-day moving average is $79.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. This segment serves approximately 0.9 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

