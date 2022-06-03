Deeper Network (DPR) Price Up 7% This Week

Deeper Network (DPR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Deeper Network has a market capitalization of $52.62 million and $1.56 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deeper Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0421 or 0.00000143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded up 7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 72% against the dollar and now trades at $262.50 or 0.00889670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003386 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.69 or 0.00429386 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00031107 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,248,593,687 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

