DeepOnion Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0825 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $1.87 million and approximately $1.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000301 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000296 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00007968 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,688,415 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

