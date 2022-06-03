DEEPSPACE (DPS) Market Cap Hits $4.70 Million

DEEPSPACE (DPS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 3rd. DEEPSPACE has a market capitalization of $4.70 million and $88,964.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEEPSPACE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0889 or 0.00000301 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DEEPSPACE has traded up 50.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 98.4% against the dollar and now trades at $325.25 or 0.01102150 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003386 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.56 or 0.00408525 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00031775 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000276 BTC.

DEEPSPACE Profile

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame . DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

DEEPSPACE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEPSPACE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEEPSPACE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

