Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 124 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Target by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 665,974 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $154,133,000 after purchasing an additional 177,640 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Target by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 444,133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $102,790,000 after buying an additional 66,977 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Target by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,414,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,124,000. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TGT opened at $160.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $211.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $145.51 and a 1 year high of $268.98.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.69 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $290.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Target from $293.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Target from $252.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Target from $253.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $261.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.72.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 29,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $6,529,368.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

