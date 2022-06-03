DerivaDAO (DDX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $93,306.00

DerivaDAO (DDX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. DerivaDAO has a total market capitalization of $28.96 million and approximately $93,306.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DerivaDAO coin can now be bought for about $1.11 or 0.00003760 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, DerivaDAO has traded up 2.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DerivaDAO alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 98.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.43 or 0.01065446 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003386 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.50 or 0.00411709 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00031703 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000276 BTC.

About DerivaDAO

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DerivaDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DerivaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DerivaDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DerivaDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.