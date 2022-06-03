Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Trading 6% Higher

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) traded up 6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.61 and last traded at $14.58. 2,101 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 171,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.76.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Design Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Design Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Design Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $815.50 million, a PE ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.40.

Design Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DSGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts predict that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stella Xu sold 565,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $10,782,654.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arsani William acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $474,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSGN. Piper Sandler & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 1,044.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Design Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Design Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.