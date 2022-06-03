Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Purchased by Clarkston Capital Partners LLC

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $21,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 586.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the third quarter worth about $2,642,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 2,667.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 8.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Diageo by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($53.77) to GBX 4,500 ($56.93) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($56.93) to GBX 4,700 ($59.46) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,923.17.

Shares of DEO traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $185.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,586. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $175.46 and a fifty-two week high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.47.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

