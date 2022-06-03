Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) CAO Sells $380,550.00 in Stock

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $380,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,723,423.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $153.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.79 and its 200-day moving average is $126.50. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.93 and a 12-month high of $159.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.18.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.46. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 18.46%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FANG. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 27,845 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $467,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 20,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 499,209 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $47,260,000 after acquiring an additional 14,766 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

