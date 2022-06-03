DIGG Price Hits $5,658.38 on Top Exchanges (DIGG)

DIGG (DIGG) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. One DIGG coin can now be purchased for about $5,658.38 or 0.19170398 BTC on popular exchanges. DIGG has a market cap of $2.85 million and approximately $18,554.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DIGG has traded down 32.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DIGG alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 96.1% against the dollar and now trades at $625.11 or 0.02117847 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003386 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $122.19 or 0.00413962 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00031444 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000274 BTC.

DIGG Coin Profile

DIGG was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 503 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

DIGG Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DIGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIGG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.