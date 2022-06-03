Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Position Cut by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors trimmed its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,741,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,869 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 5.90% of Digital Realty Trust worth $2,961,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,510,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DLR traded down $3.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,418. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.18 and a 200 day moving average of $149.22. The company has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.29. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.35 and a 1 year high of $178.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 101.25%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DLR. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.21.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

