Digital Reserve Currency Market Capitalization Achieves $243,530.90 (DRC)

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Digital Reserve Currency has a total market cap of $243,530.90 and approximately $2,714.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Digital Reserve Currency has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008099 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00144179 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000058 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000244 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000269 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About Digital Reserve Currency

DRC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Reserve Currency’s official website is drcglobal.org

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Reserve Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Reserve Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Reserve Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

