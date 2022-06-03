Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL) Trading Down 1.1%

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $41.92 and last traded at $42.19. 37,236 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 120,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.67.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 98.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $117,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,577,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 215,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,956,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter.

