Dodge & Cox Cuts Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Dodge & Cox trimmed its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 96.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 610,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,123,683 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox owned approximately 0.17% of APA worth $16,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in APA by 321.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 222,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after buying an additional 169,526 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in APA in the fourth quarter worth $2,148,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in APA in the fourth quarter worth $1,499,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in APA by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 98,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in APA in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get APA alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on APA. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of APA from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.97.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $47.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 4.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.29. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $50.46.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. APA had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 11,632.79%. APA’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

In other APA news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $3,579,305.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,903.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

APA Profile (Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.