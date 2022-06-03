Dodge & Cox Has $3.74 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Dodge & Cox decreased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.40.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $248.28 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $258.45. The company has a market cap of $132.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $246.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.15.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Profile (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.