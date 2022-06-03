Dodge & Cox Has $75.44 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Dodge & Cox lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,281 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $75,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1.1% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% in the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.48.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific stock opened at $225.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $141.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.22. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $237.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.43%.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Union Pacific (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.