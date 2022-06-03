Dodge & Cox Makes New Investment in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,972,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,760,689,000 after buying an additional 49,786 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Cintas by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,771,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,280,000 after acquiring an additional 57,209 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $744,960,000 after acquiring an additional 50,999 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Cintas by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,113,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,587,000 after acquiring an additional 19,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Cintas by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,054,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,218,000 after acquiring an additional 63,432 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $398.23 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $345.33 and a 52-week high of $461.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $400.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $404.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.22. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total transaction of $5,290,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,245,602.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total value of $3,478,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CTAS shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cintas in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cintas from $389.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.20.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

