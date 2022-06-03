Dodge & Cox Sells 3,600 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Dodge & Cox lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $22,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,018 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.52, for a total value of $5,335,197.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,318,818 shares of company stock worth $389,821,258 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.47.

Shares of LLY opened at $302.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $287.36 billion, a PE ratio of 44.80, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $198.61 and a 12 month high of $324.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $297.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

