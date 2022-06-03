Dodge & Cox Sells 614,645 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Dodge & Cox reduced its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,154,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614,645 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in News were worth $248,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in News by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 16,195,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,317,000 after purchasing an additional 163,380 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of News by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 12,808,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,752,000 after acquiring an additional 874,243 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of News by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 12,156,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,958 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of News by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,654,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,163,000 after acquiring an additional 421,385 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of News by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,593,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $17.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.09. News Co. has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $26.87.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). News had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. News’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on NWSA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of News in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of News from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of News from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

News Profile (Get Rating)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.