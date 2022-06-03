Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $65.99

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$65.99 and traded as high as C$73.40. Dollarama shares last traded at C$71.99, with a volume of 408,922 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares raised their price target on Dollarama from C$69.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Dollarama from C$71.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dollarama from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. CIBC raised their price target on Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Dollarama in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$80.50 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$73.71.

The company has a market cap of C$21.04 billion and a PE ratio of 32.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$71.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$66.08.

Dollarama ( TSE:DOL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.23 billion. Equities analysts expect that Dollarama Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.63%.

Dollarama Company Profile (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

