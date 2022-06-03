Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$1.34–$1.26 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$1.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $315.00 million-$319.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $316.96 million.Domo also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.35–$0.31 EPS.

Shares of Domo stock traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.92. 203,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,520. Domo has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $98.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.18 and a 200-day moving average of $47.21.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $74.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Domo will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

DOMO has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on Domo from $88.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Domo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen cut their price objective on Domo from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Domo from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Domo from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Domo currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.60.

In related news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 20,000 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $970,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joy Driscoll Durling sold 1,940 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $100,259.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,013,393.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,053 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,410 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Domo by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Domo by 603.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 21,530 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Domo by 23.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domo by 54.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Domo by 38.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

