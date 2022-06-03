Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $853.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Donaldson updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.67-$2.73 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.67-2.73 EPS.

Shares of DCI traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.35. The stock had a trading volume of 935 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,850. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.33. Donaldson has a twelve month low of $48.13 and a twelve month high of $69.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,310,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $639,304,000 after purchasing an additional 83,620 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,026,000 after acquiring an additional 413,360 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,942,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,613,000 after acquiring an additional 382,409 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,354,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,357,000 after acquiring an additional 90,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,155,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,010,000 after acquiring an additional 78,850 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Donaldson from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Donaldson from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.67.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

