Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.67-$2.73 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.27 billion-$3.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.24 billion.Donaldson also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.67-2.73 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on DCI shares. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Donaldson from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Donaldson presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.67.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,850. Donaldson has a fifty-two week low of $48.13 and a fifty-two week high of $69.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $853.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.99 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Donaldson will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 35.06%.

In other Donaldson news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $382,248.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,010.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCI. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 103.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Donaldson by 128.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Donaldson by 31.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in Donaldson during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Donaldson in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

About Donaldson (Get Rating)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.