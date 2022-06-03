DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund stock opened at $15.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.87 and its 200 day moving average is $17.25. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $14.72 and a 12-month high of $20.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 9.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,925,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,506,000 after buying an additional 262,389 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 6.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 973,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,312,000 after purchasing an additional 55,990 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 77.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 192,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 83,880 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 132.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 126,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 71,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 16,374 shares during the last quarter.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

