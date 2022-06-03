Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust (LON:DORE) Shares Up 0%

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:DORE – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 112.52 ($1.42) and last traded at GBX 112.52 ($1.42). 48,617 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 182,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112.50 ($1.42).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 109.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 105.72.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a GBX 1.25 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th.

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC focuses on investing in a portfolio of renewable energy generating assets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Northern Europe. Its portfolio of assets cover wind, solar, hydro, geothermal, and other infrastructure assets. The company was formerly known as DR&I Trust PLC and changed its name to Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC on October 22, 2020.

