DraftCoin Trading Up 13% Over Last Week (DFT)

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 28.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One DraftCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DraftCoin has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar. DraftCoin has a total market cap of $18,078.62 and $3.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DraftCoin

DraftCoin (CRYPTO:DFT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DraftCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BtcDraft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DraftCoin is btcdraft.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Draftcoin is a cryptocurrency with a blockchain built on top of a gaming platform. Along with using DFT as the gaming website’s native currency, Draftcoin will also take advantage of blockchain technology to store player statistics and high scores, and so provide a verifiable high score system. “

Buying and Selling DraftCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DraftCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DraftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

