DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,255 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in DraftKings by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 46,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 14,613 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in DraftKings by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in DraftKings by 138.9% in the third quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 14,849 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth about $5,695,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in DraftKings by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $14.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.75. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $64.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $417.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.20 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.39% and a negative return on equity of 86.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 338,027 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $5,266,460.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 295,579 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $5,202,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on DraftKings from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Argus cut shares of DraftKings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $44.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on DraftKings from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on DraftKings from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.36.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

