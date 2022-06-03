Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Stake Cut by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at $666,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dropbox by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 175,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after buying an additional 63,667 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dropbox by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 5,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 19,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DBX. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dropbox currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

DBX traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.68. The company had a trading volume of 808,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,748,201. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.10. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.89. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 146.35% and a net margin of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $562.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dropbox news, Director Karen Peacock sold 10,316 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $209,621.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,708.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $226,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,968,511. 25.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

