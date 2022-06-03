DRW Securities LLC Acquires New Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HES. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hess by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hess by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hess from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hess from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.14.

Hess stock opened at $126.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $61.93 and a 52 week high of $129.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.42 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.72 and a 200-day moving average of $95.77.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. Hess had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 64.66%.

In other news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 6,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $745,232.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 13,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,462,893.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 373,559 shares of company stock valued at $36,795,861 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

