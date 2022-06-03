DRW Securities LLC Buys New Shares in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,155 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFSL. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 9.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 10,749 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 5.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 2.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 90.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 838,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,987,000 after purchasing an additional 24,679 shares during the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TFSL opened at $15.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.79. TFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $22.52.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $68.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.10 million. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 15.97%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 470.85%.

In other news, Director Martin J. Cohen acquired 5,000 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $70,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 84,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,180,888.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

