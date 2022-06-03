DRW Securities LLC Buys New Shares in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB opened at $37.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.16. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.53 and a fifty-two week high of $37.79.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 141.67%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.64.

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $434,694.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $519,713.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 164,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,462,998.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

