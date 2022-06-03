DRW Securities LLC Purchases New Position in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:FTVI)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:FTVI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. DRW Securities LLC owned approximately 0.08% of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI during the third quarter valued at $483,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI in the third quarter valued at about $488,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI during the 4th quarter worth about $490,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI by 199.4% in the 4th quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 33,300 shares in the last quarter. 52.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTVI opened at $9.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average is $9.81. FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI has a 52-week low of $9.48 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses providing technological services to the financial services industry.

