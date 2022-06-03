DRW Securities LLC Sells 425 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

DRW Securities LLC decreased its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $410.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.08.

In related news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $1,791,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $332.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $286.71 and a 52 week high of $421.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $365.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.29.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The firm had revenue of $749.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 15.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.75%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

