DuckDaoDime Price Tops $2.52 on Top Exchanges (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (DDIM) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 3rd. In the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be bought for approximately $2.52 or 0.00008473 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DuckDaoDime has a market cap of $2.61 million and approximately $145,175.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DuckDaoDime alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 543.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,865.98 or 0.09650386 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.83 or 0.00393378 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00031611 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000273 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Profile

DuckDaoDime’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DuckDaoDime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DuckDaoDime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.