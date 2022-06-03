Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Duluth had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 14.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Duluth updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.93-$1.02 EPS.

DLTH stock opened at $12.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.79. Duluth has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $20.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.69.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Duluth by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 242,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Duluth by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Duluth by 7.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Duluth by 1.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Duluth by 360.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DLTH. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Duluth from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duluth in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

