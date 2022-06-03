DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.00-$5.25 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.DXC Technology also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.85-$4.15 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DXC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of DXC Technology from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.31.

DXC stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.99. The stock had a trading volume of 21,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,374,742. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $27.28 and a 52 week high of $44.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.94.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.15). DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,442,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,099,000 after purchasing an additional 224,946 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in DXC Technology by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,895,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,727,000 after buying an additional 74,007 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in DXC Technology by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,992,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,134,000 after buying an additional 18,323 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in DXC Technology by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,582,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,635,000 after buying an additional 78,302 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in DXC Technology by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 547,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,862,000 after buying an additional 172,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

