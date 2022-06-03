DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Acquires 1,286,795 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 6,868.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,305,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,286,795 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $83,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFG. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,311,000 after purchasing an additional 18,968 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 369,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,618,000 after purchasing an additional 54,485 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,627,000. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 20,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,045,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $389,278,000 after purchasing an additional 56,298 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 1,390 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $97,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $2,976,722.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 311,900 shares in the company, valued at $21,817,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,055 shares of company stock worth $8,761,924 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFG stock opened at $73.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.21. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $49.16 and a one year high of $75.12.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.68. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $701.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Several brokerages have commented on NFG. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

