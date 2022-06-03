DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Acquires 60,842 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 747,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 60,842 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned 0.17% of Welltower worth $64,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WELL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Welltower by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 697.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Welltower by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

WELL has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.44.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $88.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.49, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.60 and a 52-week high of $99.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.73.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 1.81%. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 325.34%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

