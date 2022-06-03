DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Decreases Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main trimmed its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned 0.08% of Moody’s worth $60,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total transaction of $2,994,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,216,973.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $372.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.00.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $293.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $54.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $314.24 and a 200-day moving average of $342.01. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $269.47 and a one year high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.01). Moody’s had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 32.18%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.06 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

