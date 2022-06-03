DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Lowers Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main decreased its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,585 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 205,060 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned approximately 0.09% of Autodesk worth $58,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 370,378 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $104,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,146 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 530.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 130,995 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,834,000 after acquiring an additional 110,223 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Autodesk by 4.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,197 shares of the software company’s stock worth $192,261,000 after acquiring an additional 30,496 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Autodesk in the third quarter worth approximately $1,734,000. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Autodesk from $295.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Autodesk from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $264.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.35.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $214.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.29. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.90 and a twelve month high of $344.39. The firm has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.31 and a beta of 1.43.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,066 shares of company stock worth $1,879,867. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

