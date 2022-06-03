DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Sells 1,089,209 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,435,431 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,089,209 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned about 0.05% of Comcast worth $123,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Comcast by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,329,271,000 after buying an additional 3,998,777 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 27,615 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 384.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 24,783 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 8,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA opened at $43.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $198.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $39.47 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.42.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

In other news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.38.

About Comcast (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.