Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Bancorp operates as a holding company for American Federal Savings Bank that provides retail banking services in the south central portion of Montana. The company offers various deposit and loan products and services. The Bank is a federally chartered savings bank, engaging in typical banking activities: acquiring deposits from local markets and investing in loans and investment securities. Eagle Bancorp also offers real estate construction loans; consumer loans comprising auto loans, RV loans, boat loans, personal loans and credit lines, and deposit account loans; and commercial loans. Headquartered in Helena, Montana, the Company’s mission is to efficiently increase value for its customers, shareholders, employees and communities. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBMT opened at $19.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 52-week low of $18.69 and a 52-week high of $25.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.99. The stock has a market cap of $132.29 million, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.68.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.14). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $19.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 501.3% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 137,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 114,898 shares in the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the first quarter worth $1,834,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the first quarter worth $1,474,000. TNF LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the third quarter worth $702,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 9.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 373,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,310,000 after acquiring an additional 30,745 shares in the last quarter. 46.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

