Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $47.50

Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $47.50 and last traded at $47.76, with a volume of 8280 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.85.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EGBN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.71. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.98.

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $87.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.40 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 45.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGBN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the third quarter worth $42,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 17.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $236,000. 73.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

