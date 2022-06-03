East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP cut its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,198 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in East West Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 216,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP raised its position in East West Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 386,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in East West Bancorp by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in East West Bancorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 779,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,340,000 after purchasing an additional 32,296 shares during the period. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EWBC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $74.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.87 and a 12 month high of $93.51.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $495.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.35 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 46.15%. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

