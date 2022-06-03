easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EasyJet plc is an airline company. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom and Europe. EasyJet plc is based in Luton, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EJTTF. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, easyJet has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $520.63.

Shares of easyJet stock opened at $6.62 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.31. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $13.96.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

