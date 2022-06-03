easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Receives GBX 691 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 698.27 ($8.83).

EZJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 600 ($7.59) to GBX 625 ($7.91) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($10.12) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 570 ($7.21) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 830 ($10.50) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.12) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of LON:EZJ opened at GBX 507.40 ($6.42) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73. easyJet has a 1-year low of GBX 417.40 ($5.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,024 ($12.96). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 534.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 562.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

