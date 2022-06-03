Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSEARCA:EOS)

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1373 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd.

Shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II stock opened at $18.14 on Friday. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $16.49 and a 12 month high of $25.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 368,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,072,000 after purchasing an additional 34,320 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 7.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 325,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 23,640 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the first quarter worth about $442,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 21.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 16,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth about $268,000.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

