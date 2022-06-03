Eaton Vance Management Acquires 64,867 Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,672,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,867 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.26% of Clarivate worth $39,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Clarivate by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in Clarivate in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Clarivate in the third quarter worth about $158,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Steph & Co. increased its position in shares of Clarivate by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 9,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLVT stock opened at $14.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.93. Clarivate Plc has a 52-week low of $11.71 and a 52-week high of $34.79.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $662.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clarivate Plc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CLVT shares. Barclays lowered shares of Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Clarivate from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Clarivate from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Clarivate from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

In other news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $806,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 888,787 shares in the company, valued at $12,363,027.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,000 shares of company stock worth $1,745,360. Company insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

