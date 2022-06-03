Eaton Vance Management Grows Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,982 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.07% of IQVIA worth $38,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,325,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $373,836,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,414,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $399,165,000 after acquiring an additional 34,288 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $2,731,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQV opened at $220.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $221.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.62. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.57 and a 1 year high of $285.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 28.80%. IQVIA’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

IQV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.25.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

